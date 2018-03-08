Share This: Michael B. Jordan Heroically Commits To Inclusion Riders Alissa

He wasn’t exactly a superhero in Black Panther, but Michael B. Jordan is becoming one in real life. Just one day after he offered to replace a fan’s retainer after the sight of his body on screen caused it to crumble, the actor and producer announced that he’s taking steps to do something that will benefit even more people by adopting inclusion riders.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday (March 7), Jordan announced that his production company, Outlier Society, will be incorporating the contractual requirement for adequate racial and gender representation on set—recently pushed into the public sphere by Frances McDormand—into every single one of its film and TV projects.

“In support of the women & men who are leading this fight, I will be adopting the Inclusion Rider for all projects produced by my company Outlier Society. I’ve been privileged to work with powerful woman & persons of color throughout my career & it’s Outlier’s mission to continue to create for talented individuals going forward,” Jordan wrote, offering a link to the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative in his bio for more information.

Outlier Society currently has a number of projects in the works, including Raising Dion, a Netflix sci-fi family drama, a reboot of The Thomas Crown Affair, and an adaptation of David Barclay Moore’s novel The Stars Beneath Our Feet, which will serve as Jordan’s directorial debut. Don’t be too surprised when these projects feature a cast and crew as diverse as the world we live in.