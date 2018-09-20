Share This: Michael B. Jordan Reveals How They Took The Creed Series To ‘The Next Level’ Jon

For the sequel to Creed, star Michael B. Jordan (who plays Adonis Creed) knew they needed to go in a new direction to keep the Rocky spin-off franchise interesting. The solution: bring back Rocky IV’s Ivan Drago, the man who killed Adonis’ father in the ring, and introduce his son Viktor (Florian “Big Nasty” Munteanu) as Adonis’ new rival.

“It’s always tough to shoot a number two to anything, but we wanted to do a fresh take,” Jordan said recently. “We didn’t have a real villain the first time around. That was more of an origin story with Adonis fighting himself to figure out who he was. This time, I think we found the perfect vehicle to build on that and take it to the next level.”

Elaborating on Adonis’ evolution, Jordan explained that his relationship with Viktor is more than just a boxing rivalry. “The two guys are similar in a lot of ways,” he said. “Adonis feels, naturally, a certain animosity towards Viktor and Ivan, and then there are other themes in there: the maturity of growth, the importance of family, of legacy, is what makes Creed so special. It’s not just about revenge. It’s about a lot of things—if we get that lesson across, then I think we’ve made a pretty special movie.”

Creed II arrives in theatres on November 22. Check out the trailer below.