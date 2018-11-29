Share This: Michael B. Jordan Explains Why Black Panther Left Him In A State Of Despair Jon

Black Panther is Michael B. Jordan’s most successful film by a significant margin, but playing the villainous Erik Killmonger left the actor in a state of isolation and despair. “It was one of those things that I didn’t know what was going on,” he said in a recent interview. “I never was in a character for that long of a period of time and was, I guess, that dark, that lonely, that painful. So coming out of it, I thought, ‘Oh yeah, business as usual. I can just go back home, I’ll cut my hair off, and everything will be back to normal.’”

Unfortunately for Jordan, getting back to normal wasn’t that easy—and he was eventually forced to seek medical attention. “I found myself kind of in the routine of being isolated and went out of my way to make sure I was by myself and didn’t say too much more than the usual,” he explained. “Once I got finished wrapping the movie, it took me some time to talk through how I was feeling and why I was feeling so sad and like a little bit depressed.”

Thanks to some time well spent in therapy, Jordan got back on track and proceeded to make Creed II, which is in theatres now. Check out the trailer below.