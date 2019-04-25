Share This: Men In Black: International Proves Tessa Thompson’s Agent M Is Perfect For The Job Brittany

In the immortal words of Will Smith, nod ya head. The black suits comin’.

Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth reunite to bring their dazzling dynamic to theatres in Men in Black: International this summer, and from the look of things, it’s going to be a banger.

The newest instalment in the Men in Black series gives fans a new perspective as it departs the original movie trilogy’s United States setting and brings our new heroes around the world for a jet-setting adventure.

“You erased my parents’ memories, but you didn’t get mine. Took me 20 years to find you. How many people can say that? I found you, which makes me perfect for this job,” insists Thompson’s Agent M. She’s right. The other agents have all had to be recruited by the agency, so the fact that she was able to simply find the organization that insists it exists as a “rumour” is impressive, indeed.

When M dons the signature black suits and black shades, she’s partnered up with Chris Hemsworth’s Agent H, and the pair make an explosive duo. Together they’ll face the alien threat known as the Hive, which has the ability to steal others’ faces.

In the U.K. Men in Black branch, Liam Neeson gives us London’s High T and Emma Thompson reprises her role as Agent O. Meanwhile, Kumail Nanjiani and Rebecca Ferguson have been tapped to play new aliens for the crew.

This lengthy new trailer serves up plenty of piping hot footage to get you ready to head to London this summer, and it looks like an awesome follow-up for the popular sci-fi series with an important buddy cop dynamic.

Men in Black: International is beaming into theatres on June 14—just in time to give you another round of Thompson and Hemsworth after Avengers: Endgame.



