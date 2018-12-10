Share This: Chris Hemsworth And Tessa Thompson Take On More Aliens In First Men In Black Photo Alissa

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson are back in the business of saving our corner of the universe. The duo has teamed up once again for Men in Black International, a spin-off of the Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones-starring franchise — and we now have our first look at Agent H and Agent M.

Hemsworth shared the image of them “ripping aliens a new one” on Twitter Friday (December 7). “From memory, this shot was taken in between set ups when we noticed some criminal activity on the streets in London,” he wrote, adding, “We immediately drew our laser guns and took down one of the largest crime syndicates in the city. Happy to say the streets of London are now safe again. You’re welcome world.”

#FBF shooting MIB with my partner in galaxy protection @TessaThompson_x when we were ripping aliens a new one. From memory, this shot was taken in between set ups when we noticed some criminal activity on the streets in London. #MIBInternational 🕶️ @MenInBlack pic.twitter.com/b89RQCcswl — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) 7 December 2018

The movie still showcases the flashy alien-fighting equipment front and centre and reveals something the actors didn’t get to do while playing Thor and Valkyrie in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok: wear slick matching suits. The new pic also offers a visual representation of the equal partnership we can expect in this movie and the partnership Thompson hopes to make even more official moving forward, which she recently discussed in an interview with MTV News.

“It’s not done as often now, but I love the idea—and I’m in no way comparing Chris and I to them—but, you know, of like a [Katharine] Hepburn and [Spencer] Tracy. The idea of actors that can work together on so many movies during the breadth of their career and do new, dynamic things,” she said, just before realizing that she and Hemsworth might have more of an “odd couple” vibe. “He’s like a huge Australian person and I’m not, so I think we’re naturally just like, ‘one of these things is not like the other.’ But hopefully we’re finding something new and fresh this time around.”

Men In Black International is scheduled to hit theatres June 14, 2019.