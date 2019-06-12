Share This: Meet The Faces Of Men In Black: International In This Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Adina

Men in Black is back, but this time it’s gone international—to London, specifically.

Thanks to Sony Pictures, we have a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Men in Black: International, which hits theatres this Friday (June 14).

The clip introduces us to the stars of the film, Agent M (Tessa Thompson) and Agent H (Chris Hemsworth). We get to learn all about the characters and see some of the missions they get up to, like using the most powerful weapon in the galaxy for fun or facing off against some...interesting-looking aliens. Given the fact that this isn’t the first time Thompson and Hemsworth have worked together (they play Valkyrie and Thor, respectively, in Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame), their chemistry in the clip is undeniable.

Later in the video we get to meet the Agents’ sidekick, a snarky, sweet, and adorable alien named Pawny (Kumail Nanjiani). We can’t wait to see more of him and what crazy antics he’ll get up to in the film.

The clip also introduces us to a pair of shape-shifting alien villains known as ‘The Twins.’ Played by Les Twins, twin dance performers, producer Laurie MacDonald says that “their unique abilities and the way they move has become key in the way we conceptualized our villains.”

Based on the footage included in this behind-the-scenes featurette, it’s clear that the fourth film in the Men in Black franchise will be a memorable one—especially given that we’ll get to see Emma Thompson reprise her role as Agent O. Everyone’s favourite gadget, the neuralyzer, will also be making a triumphant comeback.

Watch the entire behind-the-scenes clip below, and be sure to catch Men in Black: International when it comes to theatres this Friday.