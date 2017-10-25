Share This: Meet The Revengers In This New Thor: Ragnarok Featurette Neil

The latest MCU crew to dish out a big dose of justice, the Revengers are made up of Thor, his two-timing bro Loki (Tom Hiddleston), his sometimes fellow Avenger Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and his new ally Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). Together, they gotta join forces to take on the film’s big bad, Hela (Cate Blanchett), and, duh, save Asgard.

How exactly did Thor come up with this super original name that doesn’t at all sound like the Avengers. “Because I’m getting revenge.” There’s your answer. However, it should also be noted that Bruce Banner is undecided.

Honestly, who needs the Avengers when you’ve got the Revengers, right? Well, maybe let’s watch the movie first. In the meantime, here’s a clip that sheds a little more light on this ragtag group of heroes, who, according to Chris Hemsworth, are kinda “like roommates.” It should also be noted that I hated my former roommate and all roommates are basically the worst people.