Share This: It’s Official: Robert Downey Jr. Is Chris Evans’ Biggest Fan Jon

It’s no secret that Robert Downey Jr. has a longstanding enthusiasm for Chris Evans, as both a person and a performer. In a recent profile of Evans, The Hollywood Reporter argues that Downey “may be the world’s biggest Chris Evans fan”—and they provide the quotes to back it up. “Nobody laughs more than him,” Downey says of his co-star’s good-natured disposition on the set. “Sometimes he makes me self-conscious, like, ‘Should I be more fun?’ There’s a little bit of, like, just trying to shake out the anxiety. And I’ve also seen him, over the last 10 years, go from being someone who had laughably real social anxiety to someone who has grown more and more comfortable in their own skin.”

Downey also makes the bold claim that Evans’ take on Captain America/Steve Rogers is the key to the MCU’s success. “[Evans’] suspension of his own disbelief, regardless of whatever doubts he had, is the reason all these other worlds are able to be built, starting with Avengers, and then Guardians, and Black Panther,” he explains. “People love to say—and I’ll eat it up—that I’m kind of the progenitor of this whole universe. But if you want to talk about it in terms of team building, and you want to talk about it as the most successful creative relay race in the history of cinema, he was the critical leg.”

It’s no surprise, then, that Downey turns to Evans when he wants to marvel (no pun intended) at the MCU’s never-ending success. “I’ve spent a lot of time just in repose with this guy, on set,” Downey reveals. “You know, the shield’s on the table, and we’re waiting for the technocrane to get put in place. And I’ve had some of my greatest moments of gratitude when he was looking at me in my suit, and I was looking at him in his suit, and we’re just like, ‘Jesus, is this still working? How lucky are we?’”

Avengers: Endgame arrives in theatres on April 26. Check out the trailer below.