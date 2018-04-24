Share This: The MCU Isn’t Welcoming Those Fox Superheroes Just Yet Jon

Now that Disney is in the process of acquiring Fox and its various superhero characters—including Deadpool and the X-Men—and the MCU is on the brink of killing some of its most iconic characters (that’s the rumour anyway), you’d think Kevin Feige and his collaborators at Marvel would be anxious to incorporate those Fox characters in the MCU. Well, even if they are enthusiastic about the idea, fans will have to be patient, as Marvel has a long list of films to get through first.

“Any of that deal would take a while to get going and years from whenever and if ever it happens,” he told The Playlist. “It won’t impact the five movies we’ve announced, and it probably wouldn’t impact anything for a handful of years after that because, really, we’re not thinking about that. We’re thinking of delivering on what we promised. Any movie, especially for any characters we don’t have the rights to yet until someone tells us we do, would be even further after that.”

When the opportunity to integrate these characters eventually arrives, Feige suggests you look no further than early MCU history for a sense of how it might go down. “If you look back to Phase 1 and after Iron Man was released and we announced our upcoming films, one of which was Thor, people said, ‘How in the world can you bring in a Norse god who flies with a hammer into the world you’ve established of Tony Stark and Stark Industries?’ That was sort of the reason we made the Thor film the way we did—tonally, there’s always a way… the comics have been navigating it quite well for half a century.”

Avengers: Infinity War arrives in theatres later this week. Check out the trailer below.