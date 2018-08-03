Share This: Matt Reeves Explains What He Has Planned For Batman Jon

DC Films has several major projects in development, but the future of the company’s most iconic characters remains somewhat mysterious. For one, no one seems to know if Ben Affleck will be back to play the Caped Crusader in the new Batman movie being developed by director Matt Reeves.

Reeves confirmed that he has had talks with Affleck at a Television Critics Association panel yesterday, but he would only hint at the film’s relationship to the larger DCU. “There are ways in which all of this connects to DC, to the DC universe as well,” he said. “We’re one piece of many pieces so I don’t want to comment on that except to say that I’m focused very specifically on this aspect of the DC world.”

While Reeves kept specifics to a minimum in his panel, he definitively dispelled a few rumours. “We’re not doing any particular [comic]” he explained, in response to suspicions that he’s reviving a celebrated Batman story arc written by Frank Miller. “Year One is one of the many comic books that I love. We are definitely not doing Year One. It’s just exciting to be focused very specifically on a tale that is defining for him and very personal to him. Obviously we’re not doing an origin tale or anything like that. We’re doing a story that is definitively Batman though and trying to tell a story that’s emotional and yet is really about him being the world’s greatest detective and all the things that for me, since I was a kid, made me love Batman.”

For those hoping Reeves brings back the spirit of Christopher Nolan’s celebrated Dark Knight Trilogy, Reeves offered good and bad news. Although he plans to take the franchise in a new direction, he shares Nolan’s desire to emphasise Batman’s noir elements.

“I’ve talked about making it a very point of view noir-driven definitive Batman story in which he is investigating a particular case and that takes us out into the world of Gotham,” he said. “I went on a deep dive again revisiting all my favourite comics. Those all inform by osmosis. There’s no continuation of the Nolan films. It’s very much trying to find a way to do this as something that for me is going to be definitively Batman and new and cool.”

The release date of Reeves’s Batman movie remains a mystery, but with shooting planned for “spring or early summer” 2019 you can probably expect a 2020 release.