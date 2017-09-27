How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Marvel's Inhumans

Marvelâ€™s Inhumans Star Serinda Swan Interviews Costar Anson Mount About Sign Language And Her Cool Wig

September 27, 2017
Space
Marvels Inhumans

Weâ€™re just over 48 hours ahead of the series premiere of Marvelâ€™s Inhumans, and have we got a treat for you. Not long ago, two of the showâ€™s stars, Serinda Swan (Medusa) and Anson Mount (Black Bolt), were hanging out in our office and we thought it would be fun to get them to interview each other about the upcoming show. We didnâ€™t just do this because we’re too lazy to host interviews ourselvesâ€”we pinky swear!

In this clip, Swan interviews Mount about the upcoming showâ€™s most pressing details, like what exactly went into creating Black Boltâ€™s unique sign language (a lot of time and practice), how the actor prepared for his non-speaking role (he watched a lot of orchestral conductors), the high expectations of the showâ€™s IMAX presentation (ainâ€™t no thing), and whether or not he tried on Medusaâ€™s wig when no one was around (like weâ€™re going to spoil that).

Marvelâ€™s Inhumans premieres on CTV this Friday, September 29 at 8pm ET. Check out our video below, and stay tuned for part two, in which Mount grills Swan about the show.

Trending
RELATED
News
Sorry, Daenerys: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Reportedly Engaged
Annihilation
News
The First Teaser For Alex Garlandâ€™s Annihilation Is Alluring And Hypno...
Recap
Star Trek: Discovery Had The Two-Hour Premiere Everyone Hoped For
Teen Wolf
News
Every Emotion We Experienced During The Teen Wolf Series Finale
INNERSPACE CLIPS