Interview

Marvel’s Inhumans Star Anson Mount Interviews Costar Serinda Swan About Medusa’s Living Hair

September 28, 2017
Space
Inhumans

To celebrate the series premiere of Marvel’s Inhumans on CTV this Friday, yesterday we released part one of our two-part interview series between costars Anson Mount (Black Bold) and Serinda Swan (Medusa). In that video, which you can conveniently watch right here, they talked about Black Bolt’s sign language and lack of speech, and of course whether or not Mount tried on Swan’s Medusa wig in private.

In this video, Mount interviews Swan about how she learned to act as though her hair was a living part of her (good question!), her royals inspiration (not who you think!), and basically how awesome it is being part of the Marvel Universe (obviously!).

Marvel’s Inhumans premieres on CTV this Friday, September 29 at 8pm ET. Check out our video below.

