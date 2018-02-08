Share This: Cheers To 10 Years: Marvel’s Class Photo Video Kicks Off Anniversary Celebrations Jess

In 2008, Robert Downey Jr. captured the hearts and imaginations of veteran comic-readers and starry-eyed kids alike with the release of Marvel’s very first Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie, Iron Man. Now, 10 years later, the cast of every MCU film has gathered together for a heart-warming class photo.

Since the early years of the MCU, millions have flocked to theatres with smiles on their faces and tears in their eyes (well, maybe not tears, but no judgment). The first phase of Marvel’s film plan ran from 2008-2012, and gathered core characters, including Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow. After the release of Joss Whedon’s The Avengers in 2012, the second phase of films began, running from 2013-2015. Now, as many contracts are set to expire, Marvel is in the latter half of its fourth (and possibly final) phase of the MCU timeline.

Avengers: Infinity War could very well be the last film featuring all our favourite characters together. Despite future Marvel films having already been confirmed—like Captain Marvel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and another Spidey film—it’s undeniably sad to see the phase coming to an end.

As we eagerly await the potentially concluding films of one of the most successful film series’ ever, Marvel has supplied us with another dose of cinematic nostalgia. Watch the class photo video below to see just how large the MCU family has grown.