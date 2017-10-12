Share This: Marvel And Mark Ruffalo Have Big Plans For The Hulk Jon

The Hulk has had an unusually troubled movie history. While he has thrived in recent years as a member of The Avengers, his most recent standalone movies (2003’s Hulk, 2008’s The Incredible Hulk) were considered artistic and/or commercial failures. This may explain why Mark Ruffalo’s version of the character has yet to get his own movie, while fellow Avengers Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor are all three movies into their respective solo franchises.

According to Mark Ruffalo, Kevin Feige approached him before production on The Avengers: Infinity War and promised to correct this oversight—kind of. “Kevin [Feige] pulled me aside before this, and said, ‘If you were gonna do a… if we were going to do a standalone Hulk movie, what would it be?’ And I said, ‘I think it should be this, this, this, and this and this, and ends up like this.’ And he’s like, ‘I love that. Why don’t we do that in the next three movies, starting with Thor 3 and then we go into Avengers 3 and 4.’ And I was like, ‘That sounds great!’ And so we are at the beginning of this arc.”

In other words, Hulk still isn’t getting a new standalone movie, but he is getting a lot more character development. “Hulk speaking is the start to separating of these two individuals, these identities in this split-identity person, and where that’s going to end up going,” Ruffalo explained. “So it was really interesting to me. He’s like a baby. He’s like a five-year-old or six-year-old. So he has the same syntax, he has the same worldview and so it was fun. It’s like Chris [Hemsworth]—we all got to reinvent our characters in this.”

Hulk’s new arc begins in Thor: Ragnarok, which arrives in theatres on November 3. Check out the trailer below.