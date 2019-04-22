How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Avengers: Endgame

Kevin Feige Welcomes ‘Thousands Of Characters’ To The MCU

April 22, 2019
Jon
marvel-cinematic-universe-x-men

Given the resources Marvel has had to work with on their long list of blockbusters, no one’s losing any sleep over the opportunities they’ve been denied. However, according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, the company has wrestled with some very real limitations, particularly when it comes to referencing characters owned by other studios.

“We spent 12 years at Marvel Studios really embracing and digging into all the stories of characters who had never been brought to the screen before,” Feige told Variety. “But there would be times when we’d have a supporting player or a reference point or something for a movie and legal would go, ‘Don’t forget that character’s on that other list and you don’t have access to it. I’m not talking about Professor X or Wolverine, but there are thousands of characters in those brands and we’d shrug and go okay and figure out another solution.”

Now that Disney has acquired Fox’s film and television assets (including Deadpool and X-Men), the new possibilities are endless. While Feige still isn’t precisely sure what this will mean for the MCU, he’s excited to find out. “It’s wonderful and it feels like these characters have come home,” he said. “It will be nice to have what every other [intellectual property] holder that I can think of has, which is access to all their IP. Imagine if Donald Duck was at another studio. Imagine if Goofy or Moana were someplace else and you didn’t have access to them, even though they are yours.”

Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame arrives in theatres on Thursday. Check out the trailer below.

Trending
RELATED
chris-pratt-guardians-of-the-galaxy-casting-lead
News
The Eureka Moment That Landed Chris Pratt A Role In The MCU
avengers-endgame-spoiler-gwyneth-paltrow
News
Gwyneth Paltrow May Have Let An Avengers: Endgame Spoiler Slip
will-smith-gemini-man-trailer
News
Will Smith Is His Own Worst Enemy In Gemini Man Trailer
avengers-endgame-red-carpet-brie-larson-scarlett-johansson
News
Brie Larson And Scarlett Johansson Dazzle With Infinity Stone-Inspired J...