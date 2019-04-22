Share This: Kevin Feige Welcomes ‘Thousands Of Characters’ To The MCU Jon

Given the resources Marvel has had to work with on their long list of blockbusters, no one’s losing any sleep over the opportunities they’ve been denied. However, according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, the company has wrestled with some very real limitations, particularly when it comes to referencing characters owned by other studios.

“We spent 12 years at Marvel Studios really embracing and digging into all the stories of characters who had never been brought to the screen before,” Feige told Variety. “But there would be times when we’d have a supporting player or a reference point or something for a movie and legal would go, ‘Don’t forget that character’s on that other list and you don’t have access to it. I’m not talking about Professor X or Wolverine, but there are thousands of characters in those brands and we’d shrug and go okay and figure out another solution.”

Now that Disney has acquired Fox’s film and television assets (including Deadpool and X-Men), the new possibilities are endless. While Feige still isn’t precisely sure what this will mean for the MCU, he’s excited to find out. “It’s wonderful and it feels like these characters have come home,” he said. “It will be nice to have what every other [intellectual property] holder that I can think of has, which is access to all their IP. Imagine if Donald Duck was at another studio. Imagine if Goofy or Moana were someplace else and you didn’t have access to them, even though they are yours.”

Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame arrives in theatres on Thursday. Check out the trailer below.