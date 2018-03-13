Share This: Marvel Boss Is ‘Intrigued By’ Black Panther’s Okoye Getting Her Own Trilogy Of Movies Alissa

Before you get too excited, let me be clear that a film series about Black Panther‘s fierce warrior Okoye (Danai Gurira) is still but a bubble of a fantasy in the president of Marvel Studios’ mind. That being said, the thought is definitely floating around somewhere inside the brain that brought Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, and the rest of the comic book crew to the big screen.

When Entertainment Weekly asked Kevin Feige whether he saw any future for our favorite Wakandans beyond Black Panther sequels and team-up movies, he replied, “I think there’s lots of potential.”

Feige spun some words about striking a balance between wanting more and giving too much, and promised there’s more Shuri (Letitia Wright) to come, then said, “Okoye, I think I’d watch three action films just Okoye.”

He immediately added, “I’m not saying we’re doing that, but I’m saying that we’re intrigued by them,” before pivoting to Marvel’s immediate priority of finishing the studio’s first major 22-movie arc. Still, the idea is out there, existing in the universe.

While we wait for this idea to come off the back burner, Feige did say that Marvel “absolutely will do” a sequel for Black Panther. “One of the favorite pastimes at Marvel Studios is sitting around on a Part One and talking and dreaming about what we would do in a Part Two,” he said. “There have been plenty of those conversations as we were putting together the first Black Panther. We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one.”

This is all great news for those craving more representation in the MCU, and Feige promises even more diversity to come. Despite no new mentions on that Black Widow movie that’s been dangled in front of us for years, the studio’s first female-led superhero movie, Captain Marvel, is set to hit theaters next year, and even more “people we hired that we’re not ready to announce in all different capacities, particularly behind the camera” will be revealed in due time.