Marvel Found A Way To Make Infinity War Spoilers Impossible

Given the amount of anticipation surrounding Avengers: Infinity War and the sheer number of prominent actors in the film—who give interviews about other films all the time—it’s amazing no major spoilers have leaked. According to co-director Joe Russo, there’s a good reason for this: even the actors don’t know what happens.

“All the actors were given fake scripts… very few people have seen the actual film itself,” he told Games Radar. “We can’t trust anybody—least of all Tom Holland—with the truth. It’s a burden to bear for them. It’s probably easier to have read a fake script and a fake ending because they don’t have the pressure of knowing what happens in the movie.”

It may seem unusually harsh to deny actors the resource they value most, but by all indications, they managed to thrive anyway. “This is my favorite arc, my favorite character arc,” Elizabeth Olsen said of Scarlet Witch’s Infinity War evolution. “I feel more confident and comfortable on set. [Age of Ultron] was not comfortable, and now that it’s third time around, and fourth time around—or whatever the number is—there’s an ease to it now that we’ve lived with these characters a little more.”

Avengers: Infinity War arrives in theatres on April 27. Check out the trailer below.