The Avengers 4 Trailer Just Dropped, And Some Familiar Faces Are Back

Marvel just hit us with an emotional punch in the gut, and we’re not even mad about it.

This morning, the blockbuster movie studio unexpectedly dropped the first trailer for Avengers 4, now officially titled Avengers: Endgame (thoughts on the title?). The trailer confirms some of what we already knew—that Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans) Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and Okoye (Danai Gurira) all managed to survive after Thanos took out “50 per cent of all living creatures” in Avengers: Infinity War. However, it also gives us a couple of surprises.

One comes in the form of Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), who was nowhere to be found in Infinity War and is dressed in a black hooded jacket and wielding a machete when Black Widow spots him in the middle of a rainy street. The second is Ant-Man aka Scott Lang’s (Paul Rudd) visit to Avengers HQ which, in fairness, probably surprised Natasha and Cap more than it’ll surprise fans (those who saw this past summer’s Ant-Man and the Wasp know that while Lang escaped Thanos’ wrath, Hope Pym, Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne were unfortunately not as lucky).

Saying that Infinity War ended on tragic note might be an understatement—during the last few minutes of the film, we seemingly lost the likes of Spider-Man (Tom Holland), T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) forever, just to name a few. The beginning of the Endgame trailer reflects that sentiment, as a weak and exhausted Tony Stark is seen recording a message to Pepper Potts before he runs out of oxygen (he’s alone and slowly dying out in space, FYI).

The trailer gets progressively more hopeful, however, as we’re shown a scene of Black Widow and Captain America discussing a mysterious plan that will, presumably, allow them to bring all their loved ones back to life. We have no idea how they’ll pull it off, but we’re excited to find out.

Avengers: Endgame is scheduled to hit theatres April 26. Check out the trailer below.