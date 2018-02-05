Share This: The Green Guy Says Bye: Is Mark Ruffalo Leaving Marvel? Jess

A controversial entrance deserves a flashy exit, and no one knows how to make a bigger splash than Mark Ruffalo.

A few days ago, the Marvel star posted a photo on Twitter that put more than a few of his fans on edge; having discovered a behind-the-scenes photo of himself in a motion-capture suit on Reddit, Ruffalo sent out a tweet nostalgically referencing his last day on the Avengers: Infinity War set. He then added the line that has been haunting fans for days- that this photo was detailing “The final exit”. With many of the Marvel cast contracts closing after the release of Infinity War part 2, we can only wonder… how final was that exit?

Saw this on Reddit. Hhaha. My last day on IW. The final exit. pic.twitter.com/UfzWXfzODB — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 2, 2018

Before the first Avengers film was released, Bruce Banner was sporting a very different face. Edward Nortan starred as Bruce Banner in the character’s origin movie The Incredible Hulk; this was one of the first MCU films that began to weave the other Marvel character narratives together; not only featuring the character Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), the film also included a run-in with Iron Man himself (Robert Downey Jr.). So when Marvel dropped Nortan, citing their need for “an actor who embodies the creativity and collaborative spirit of our other talented cast members”, fans were pretty shocked.

Ruffalo was officially announced as the re-cast Hulk at a 2010 Comic-Con panel to mixed reviews, but after The Avengers was released, it was clear that he was the man for the role. Since then, he’s made appearances in other franchise films- including the most recent Thor: Ragnarok. If Ruffalo takes his final bow at the end of Infinity War, not only would be greatly missed, but his would be the only origin story to feature a different actor.

Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War will be released April 25, and it couldn’t come soon enough. In case you missed it, check out the Super Bowl spot here.