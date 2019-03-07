Share This: Mark Hamill Shares His Complaints About The Latest Star Wars Trilogy Jon

Mark Hamill’s comments on the latest Star Wars trilogy have been all over the map, with the actor alternating between praise and mild derision. In a new interview with Den of Geek, he shed some light on the latter. “Luke changed so much between the first trilogy and the last trilogy,” Hamill said. “I got myself into trouble. I made a vow—I said that I’m not going to talk about the movies anymore because I think it’s important for the audience to see them. My problem was, I wasn’t dealing with social media back then, where you say something and it goes around the world in 24 hours! If I were to answer your questions on paper, I’d think, ‘Oh, that sounds a little strong,’ or, ‘I shouldn’t say this.’ But I have a tendency just to talk and talk and talk, and you can cherry-pick. You know, I’ll be reading something and say, ‘What moron said this?’And then realize, ‘Oh, it’s me.’”

However, Hamill stands by some of his criticism, including his feeling that Han Solo should have survived Episode VII. “I just thought, Luke’s never going to see his best friend again,” he explained. “You look at it in a self-centered way. I said that it was a big mistake that those three people would never reunite in any way. I guess I was wrong because nobody seems to care. I have to stipulate that I care, but it didn’t really seem to affect the larger audience. Luke, Han, and Leia will never be together again, and I’ll probably never get to work with Harrison again.”

According to Hamill, he only has one other issue with the trilogy—but it’s a big one.

“The second thing was that they killed me off,” he complained. “I thought, ‘Oh, okay, you should push my death off to the last one. That’s what I was hoping when I came back: no cameos and a run-of-the-trilogy contract. Did I get any of those things? Because as far as I’m concerned, the end of VII is really the beginning of VIII. I got one movie! They totally hornswoggled (tricked) me.’”

Star Wars: Episode IX arrives in theatres on December 20, 2019.



