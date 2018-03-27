Share This: Mark Hamill Reveals George Lucas’ Plan For Luke’s Demise Jon

After being repeatedly burned by the prequel trilogy, most Star Wars fans were instantly accepting when franchise creator George Lucas surrendered the reigns to Disney. In spite of this, there is still plenty of curiosity about the films he might have made—and Mark Hamill has gone on record with a hint of what Lucas had in mind for his character.

“I happen to know that George didn’t kill Luke until the end of [Episode] IX,” he told IGN, explaining that the character was set to train Leia before bowing out.

Of course, some particularly mean-spirited fans would have been happy to see Luke die decades ago. Much of their irritation stems from his whiny delivery of a line about snagging some power converters at Tosche Station. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hamill concedes that this line reading—like several others from Episode IV—is irritating, but he insists that it was all part of the plan:

“I thought we might only be able to make the first film because the second and third parts were predicated on how well the first one did. So I said, I’m going to have to make this as juvenile as I can, so there’s room for growth. And I sort of wanted to make it sound like I had four sisters and two brothers when you’d be in the car and they’d say things like, ‘You said we could go to the mall.’ So I wanted to give that flavor.”

You can see Luke on the other end of his arc in The Last Jedi, which arrives on Blu-ray today. Read our review of the movie here, and check out the trailer below.