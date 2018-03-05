Mark Hamill And John Williams Are In Denial About The Last Jedi

How do you want to login to your Space account?

March 5, 2018
Jon

In The Last Jedi, writer-director Rian Johnson bombarded fans with curveball after curveball. Almost no one saw the film’s major plot twists coming and, for some, that fuelled weeks of outrage. However, it turns out there’s a healthier way to deal with the film’s more startling developments: denial. That’s the response of choice for composer John Williams and Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.

In a recent interview, Williams argued that there’s no reason to believe Kylo Ren was telling the truth about Rey’s commoner background. “I don’t believe it,” he said, before admitting a massive bias for all things Daisy Ridley. “Rey, of course, is played by Daisy Ridley, who I so loved in The Force Awakens. And last year, when [Lucasfilm president] Kathy Kennedy rang me up and said, ‘Would you do the music for The Last Jedi?’ I said to her, ‘Is Daisy in it?’ and she said yes, so I said yes.”

As for Hamill, his denial is reserved for a character even closer to his heart: his own. If you don’t know what happened to Luke Skywalker yet, you might want to avert your gaze—spoilers incoming—but he’s pretty much dead. That said, Hamill prefers to see things differently. “I refuse to believe that he’s gone,” he told BBC. “My theory is he just teleported to somewhere else and left his robe behind. He teleported to a nudist colony, that’s what I’m hoping.”

If this dream comes true, you may see nudist Luke in Episode IX when it arrives in theatres on December 20, 2019. In the meantime, read our review for The Last Jedi here and check out the trailer below,

