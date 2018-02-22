Share This: Mark Hamill Finally Gets The Star He Deserves Jess

Luke Skywalker may have waged wars among stars, but the man behind the iconic role is finally getting one. That’s right, Mark Hamill is set to receive a coveted star along the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The beloved actor who has lent his voice and face to number of different roles (aside from the beloved Star Wars films) is finally getting the recognition that his outstanding career deserves. Despite having helped define more than one generation with his work, the star himself was surprised by the announcement, claiming on twitter that he was “never foolish enough to think something like this could ever happen,” before taking a lighthearted jab at the Kardashians.

Can’t say this is a dream come true because I was never foolish enough to think something like this could ever happen. When part of me doubts I deserve such an honor, I remind myself that someone got a “Star” for just one crappy reality show. #BeyondGr8ful 🙏 https://t.co/CEzO0jdD3k — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 22, 2018

Hamill’s will be the 2630th star on the Walk of Fame—that’s a lot of squares. The ceremony is set to take place March 8 and will be attended by the legendary George Lucas, as well as co-star Harrison Ford and president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, Leron Gubler. We can’t wait to take a picture with this new addition to the legendary walk-way.