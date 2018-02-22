How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi

Mark Hamill Finally Gets The Star He Deserves

February 22, 2018
Jess
Star Wars

Luke Skywalker may have waged wars among stars, but the man behind the iconic role is finally getting one. That’s right, Mark Hamill is set to receive a coveted star along the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The beloved actor who has lent his voice and face to number of different roles (aside from the beloved Star Wars films) is finally getting the recognition that his outstanding career deserves. Despite having helped define more than one generation with his work, the star himself was surprised by the announcement, claiming on twitter that he was “never foolish enough to think something like this could ever happen,” before taking a lighthearted jab at the Kardashians.

Hamill’s will be the 2630th star on the Walk of Fame—that’s a lot of squares. The ceremony is set to take place March 8 and will be attended by the legendary George Lucas, as well as co-star Harrison Ford and president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, Leron Gubler. We can’t wait to take a picture with this new addition to the legendary walk-way.

Trending
RELATED
Solo
News
If This Trailer Re-Cut Doesn’t Get You Psyched For Solo, Nothing Will
solo
News
Donald Glover Claims Solo Is ‘A Lot More Fun’ Than Other Star Wars M...
Sonic Mania
News
Sonic The Hedgehog Movie Races Ahead With 2019 Release Date
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
News
Ryan Coogler Sent Black Panther Fans The Sweetest Thank You Note
INNERSPACE CLIPS