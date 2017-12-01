Share This: Mark Hamill Compares The Last Jedi To The Godfather Jon

Having played the Joker in animated form for many years, Mark Hamill is well versed in the world of superhero entertainment—and he can’t stand those unwieldy running times.

“They have an ending, and then another ending, and then a mini-ending, and then post-credit sequence,” he said earlier this week. “I guess it’s ‘cause they want people to feel like they’re getting their money’s worth, but I say… get it done and get off. Leave them wanting more, rather than going, ‘Oh, gosh,’ and shifting in their seats and checking their watches.”

With that perspective in mind, some Star Wars fans might be wondering how Hamill feels about the epic running time (153 minutes) of The Last Jedi, which is 32 minutes longer than the 1977 original. “I was appalled when I heard that,” the actor admitted. “But when I saw it, I thought, it doesn’t feel that long.”

While Hamill is generally impatient, he believes that The Last Jedi is a rare case of a long movie that doesn’t overstay its welcome. “The good news is I’ve seen it, and it’s like The Godfather,” he said. “It doesn’t feel that long—and I’m really cranky!”

The Last Jedi arrives in theatres on December 15.