Mark Hamill Will Voice The Iconic Killer Doll Chucky In New Child’s Play Movie

Mark Hamill is adding another role to his long list of voice acting credits, and this one is a bit unexpected—and horrific.

It looks like Luke Skywalker himself is becoming the killer doll Chucky in the new Child’s Play reboot.

“People let me tell you ’bout my best friend…”🎶

The wicked fun begins when @ChildsPlayMovie is unleashed in theaters: Friday, June 21st 2019. #SoLuckyImChucky 🤪 @MGM_Studios @OrionPictures pic.twitter.com/ExOYuwj9sP — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 31, 2019

Hamill took to Twitter over the weekend to make the announcement, quoting a line from the 1969 Harry Nilsson track “Best Friend,” which was heard in the movie’s debut trailer.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have an icon creating a new take on an iconic character,” said producer David Katzenberg of the news during WonderCon. “Mark is a gifted actor and celebrated vocal performer, and he’s approached this challenge with incredible energy and commitment.”

Original Chucky voice Brad Dourif won’t be voicing the psychopathic doll, but we have a feeling Hamill will be making the role his own, just as he’s done with the various other voice roles we’ve heard him in over the years.

Hamill is more than just Luke Skywalker, you know. He has hundreds of voice acting credits to his name, notably the animated version of Batman’s Joker, cementing his place in history as one of the most iconic versions of the cartoon villain of all time. You know and love that laugh, and so does the rest of the world.

As far as Child’s Play goes, it’s going to be a lot different than the first Chucky outing you remember. When the first trailer dropped, it indicated that the reboot of the 1988 slasher flick might be getting an interesting new remix, with Chucky being some sort of crazed robotic doll or rogue AI instead of a killer trapped in a doll’s body.

Currently, the various clues floating around suggest something even more notorious than some deranged guy chasing after a kid—who knows what this modern Chucky is capable of?

We can’t wait to see what the new “Buddi” doll has in store for us when the movie drops on June 21.



