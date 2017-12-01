How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Suicide Squad

Margot Robbie Is Developing Her Own ‘Totally Separate’ Harley Quinn Movie

December 1, 2017
Crystal
suicide squad

Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn left quite an impression on moviegoers (and Warner Bros. executives) last year. The unhinged troublemaker made her big-screen debut in David Ayer’s heavily maligned Suicide Squad, and while the film itself failed to impress critics, Robbie’s electric performance was a rousing success. Months before Amanda Waller’s Task Force X hit had even theaters, the studio fast-tracked its first Harley Quinn spinoff feature starring the Gotham City Sirens. A year later, an “insane and twisted” Joker and Harley flick was announced.

Now, Robbie is developing a “totally separate” Harley Quinn movie of her own with the studio via her LuckyChap Entertainment production company. (If you’re counting, that’s three Harley Quinn movies in development, plus a Suicide Squad sequel and an animated series in the works.) Speaking to MTV News correspondent Josh Horowitz at a recent press day for I, Tonya, Robbie revealed that she’s been working on her female-centric Harley movie for the past two years.

“I’ve been working on a separate spin-off for Harley for a while now,” she said, adding that her take would give the wacky DC villainess the “girl gang” she was so desperately missing in Suicide Squad. “I want to see her with other women,” Robbie said. “I kept saying it while we were filming Suicide Squad. I was like, ‘She needs her girlfriends.'”

Honestly, that sounds like a brilliant idea. If the success of Wonder Woman proved anything, it’s that female narratives told the right way, by female storytellers, can be critically and commercially successful at the box office. And when it comes to Harley Quinn and all of the other badass women in Batman’s rogues gallery, there’s a lot of potential. Not to mention, Harley really needs a girlfriend who can tell her to dump the Joker.

Still, Robbie isn’t quite sure which of Harley’s multiple spinoffs will be first into production. Though, she’s confident she’ll be stepping back into Harley hot pants sometime next year.

“I, honestly, don’t think anyone knows what’s going to be the next thing to happen, but I think everyone’s keen to get Harley back on screen,” she said. “So everyone is working on lots of different versions of what that could be.”

Trending
RELATED
star wars
News
Mark Hamill Compares The Last Jedi To The Godfather
Star Wars
News
John Boyega’s Michael Jackson Dance Moves Are Just As Strong As Hi...
Star Wars
News
Daisy Ridley Is Happy To Say Bye To Rey After One More Star Wars Movie
coco
News
Composer Explains Why Pixar’s Coco Feels So Authentically Mexican
INNERSPACE CLIPS