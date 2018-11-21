Share This: Margot Robbie’s Birds Of Prey Just Got A Very Harley Quinn Title Alissa

Margot Robbie revealed the complete name of her highly anticipated Birds of Prey flick on Tuesday (November 20), and it is fantastic, fabulous, and full of strong female vibes. Harley Quinn, Huntress, and Black Canary will be making their trio debut in Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

The empowering title could be hinting that the film will focus on a Joker-less Harley, finding her freedom outside of that volatile relationship and absolutely thriving with her girl gang by her side (of course there will be more Joker and Harley content coming to screens eventually, with both Suicide Squad 2 and a criminal love story featuring the couple currently in the works).

Robbie debuted the title on Instagram, doodling the parenthetical on a copy of the Christina Hodson-penned manuscript alongside stars, hearts, a shining diamond, and bright red kiss. The photo also serves as an indication that Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Huntress), and Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Black Canary) are getting ever closer to their heroic transformation. As previously reported, Ewan McGregor has been cast as Batman villain Black Mask. So, fresh off her presumed emancipation from Joker, Harley Quinn and her ass-kicking friends will face off against the former makeup mogul who leads a masked criminal gang—and if that’s not ripe for metaphors about women breaking free from society’s constraints and taking control of their lives, then I don’t know what is.

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is expected to hit theatres February 7, 2020.