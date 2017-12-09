How do you want to login to your Space account?

Margot Robbie And Gal Gadot Are Friends And We Fully Support This

December 9, 2017
Hilary H
Gal Gadot Margot Robbie

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage / JB Lacroix/ WireImage

Here’s some good news: Margot Robbie and Gal Gadot are friends in real life!

Robbie, who portrays Harley Quinn in the DC universe, told People about her blossoming relationship with the Wonder Woman director, Patty Jenkins, and its star, Gadot.

“As soon as I saw Wonder Woman at the cinema, I immediately wrote to [Gal] and Patty and said how proud they had made me feel to be a woman in the DC universe,” Robbie said. “I sat there watching that movie, and not only was I engrossed in the film ’cause it’s a brilliant film, I thought, ‘I’m a woman in the DC universe and they right now have made me so proud to be there.’ So yeah, anytime I see Gal I wanna give her a big hug.’”

The villainess and the heroine haven’t crossed paths on the big screen yet, but considering this newfound friendship, maybe that’s about to change. After all, Robbie’s production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, is developing a “totally separate,” female-centric Harley Quinn movie.

“I want to see her with other women,” Robbie told MTV News. “I kept saying it while we were filming Suicide Squad. I was like, ‘She needs her girlfriends.'”

Alternatively, with Jenkins once again taking the lead on the highly anticipated Wonder Woman sequel and bringing Wonder Woman to the United States, there could be a way for all three women to work together.

However and whenever it happens, we are ready.

