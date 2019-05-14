How do you want to login to your Space account?

News

Angelina Jolie Is Back To Slay Us All In Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil

May 14, 2019
Brittany

Must be the season of the witch.

Angelina Jolie is back as the dazzlingly evil Maleficent in the latest Maleficent: Mistress of Evil trailer, and it looks like she’s playing no games in the latest bit of movie footage Disney has blessed us with.

“I remember the story of an evil witch, and the princess she cursed to sleep forever,” says Jolie with the commanding presence we’re used to from her Maleficent. “The story became legend, but this is no fairy tale.”

Maleficent: Queen of Evil picks up a few years after the original movie, which explored what eventually drove one of Disney’s most recognizable and badass villains to curse Sleeping Beauty’s Princess Aurora when she was just a baby. Now, the two will continue to develop their relationship even further as Aurora, who’s about to become queen, works alongside Maleficent to protect their home as well as the creatures that live within. How will that work out? Lots of magic, probably.

Is the world ready to see alliances formed between Aurora and Maleficent? Is the world ready to see Michelle Pfeiffer playing a queen? We think so—but you may not be ready for the glory of our first real look at Jolie spreading her wings as the villainess later on in the trailer, wicked grin etched across her face.

The movie’s still a ways off, unfortunately, but the cast is chock-full of exciting names, like Michelle Pfeiffer as Queen Ingrith, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ed Skrein, Sam Riley, and Warwick Davis. Most of the roles have yet to be revealed, and this is our only real look at the plot thus far, but additional details should absolutely be coming at a later date. We’re ready to see the full trailer, natch.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is set to debut October 18, 2019.


