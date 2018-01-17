How do you want to login to your Space account?

Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams Casually Put Tom Hanks On Arya’s Game Of Thrones Kill List

January 17, 2018
Hilary H
Steve Granitz/WireImage + Dave Benett/Getty Images

Okay, so, we get it. Arya Stark’s kill listâ€”the roster of people she wants to kill to avenge her slain family members, the list she’s been keeping tabs on since the very beginning ofÂ Game of Thronesâ€”is intense. Joffrey, Cersei, and a number of horrible people responsible for the gruesome deaths of her dad, mom, and brothers belong on it, andÂ Maisie WilliamsÂ relishes in repeating it at any given opportunity.

But does it really need to involve poor Tom Hanks?!Â Williams thinks soâ€”or at least she did for a minute onÂ The Graham Norton Show.

Apparently, people are super into asking Williams to not only recite Arya’s infamous kill list, butÂ add their names to itÂ when they meet theÂ GoTÂ actress. To demonstrate, Williams stared down the camera, rolled through the list, and added those sitting next to her on the couchâ€”Hanks and English boxer Anthony Joshua for dramatic effect.

Hanks, understandably, was both startledÂ andÂ amused at the same time. Ah well. We need some jokes to keep us busy considering thatÂ GoTÂ won’t be returning until forever (orÂ 2019).

