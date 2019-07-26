Share This: George Miller Still Plans To Make 2 More Mad Max Movies Jon

When Mad Max: Fury Road blew everyone’s mind in 2015, part of the shock stemmed from the fact that director George Miller made this totally unhinged film at the age of 70. As if that wasn’t shocking enough, Miller claimed he had two more Mad Max movies in the works, the fifth and sixth entries in this 40-year-old franchise.

Four years later, neither film has come to fruition—partly due to an ongoing legal dispute between Miller and Warner Bros.—and he is currently preparing to shoot another film (Three Thousand Years of Longing). However, according to a new interview, he still hopes to make both sequels. “There are two stories, both involving Mad Max, and also a Furiosa story,” Miller told Indiewire. “We’re still solving. We’ve got to play out the Warners thing. It seems to be pretty clear that it’s going to happen.”

That said, experience has taught Miller that any movie can fall apart. In fact, he’s not even sure Three Thousand Years of Longing will make it to the finish line. “I’ve been there too often when you announce movies are going to happen and then they fall away,” he said. “It happened three times on Fury Road, and eventually we got the damn thing made. We’re just coming out of a meeting as we speak, and we’re well into pre-production on this one. I’m cautiously optimistic. It’s going well.”

Check out the trailer for Mad Max: Fury Road below.