Confirmed: Lucy Hale And Tyler Posey’s Truth Or Dare Will Give You Nightmares

Must movies ruin everything for us? The first trailer for Blumhouse’s new horror film Truth or Dare is here, and it’s left me both scared and emotionally scarred.

Jeff Wadlow’s supernatural horror flick (think Unfriended meets Final Destination) stars Lucy Hale and Tyler Posey—two experts in battling deadly antagonists—and follows a group of college friends who get trapped in a sinister game of Truth or Dare. Of course this isn’t your typical sleepover game; if you don’t tell the truth, or refuse the dare, you die. In order to break the vicious cycle, it’s up to Olivia (Hale) to find the someone, or something, that’s punishing her and her friends and stop it.

Or, you know, just pass it along to another group of unsuspecting Spring Breakers like that guy does to Olivia in the opening bit of the trailer.

This game seems pretty easy to figure out, but that doesn’t make it any less terrifying. At least fans of Pretty Little Liars and Teen Wolf get to watch the crossover hookup of their dreams unfold on the big screen.

Here’s hoping Aria Montgomery and Scott McCall make it out of this one alive. If not, let’s hope they at least find out why the game turns everyone’s face into a creepy Snapchat filter.

Truth or Dare hits theatres April 27, 2018.