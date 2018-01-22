How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Harry Potter

Lucius Malfoy Actor Shares ‘Illicit’ Never-Before-Seen ‘Harry Potter’ Set Photo

January 22, 2018
Alissa
Harry Potter

Jason Isaacs played hateful Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies, but when the cameras weren’t on him, he loved The Boy Who Lived so much that Isaacs risked his job over Harry and Ron—or rather, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint. And now, he’s released proof of his bad behaviour.

Isaacs posted “an illicit picture” of young Radcliffe and Grint as they filmed a scene for Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets underneath the Invisibility Cloak in Hagrid’s hut, along with a sweet note commemorating the time.

“It’s patronizing but true that it’s hard to see it without thinking how utterly adorable they were. Are,” Isaacs wrote on Instagram.

To further explain why taking this photo was not allowed, Isaacs continued, “Things were very strict on set and I felt ashamed and scared but couldn’t stop myself wanting a record. Nowadays we’d be selfying from morning till night.”

He was a little harder on himself when he posted the same photo on Twitter, joking that as the two leads worked, “I take a picture that could get me fired in my second week. Moron.”

He doesn’t regret his insubordination one bit, and he makes that clear with his hashtag, #WishIdTakenMorePictures.

Honestly, we wish he’d taken more pictures, too.

Trending
RELATED
star wars
News
Last Jedi Director Rian Johnson Just Answered A Star Wars Question You P...
Getty Images/Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty Images
News
Zac Efron Is Serial Killer Ted Bundy In ‘Extremely Wicked’ F...
Django unchained
News
Is Leonardo DiCaprio Playing Clint Eastwood In Quentin Tarantino’s Man...
20th Century Fox/FilmMagic
News
Deadpool Wished Betty White A Happy Birthday In The Most Deadpool Way Po...
INNERSPACE CLIPS