Lucasfilm Has Hired Rian Johnson To Make A New Star Wars Trilogy

As you may have noticed, writer-director Rian Johnson has had an unusually smooth ride working with Disney and Lucasfilm on The Last Jedi. Unlike various Star Wars spin-off directors, he was neither fired nor temporarily replaced. By all accounts, Johnson’s preparation, process, and creative judgment made an extremely positive impression on his Last Jedi collaborators and, as a result, he has been hired to create a new Star Wars trilogy. In a report from The Star Wars Show, Andi Gutierrez explained that these films will be “separate from the episodic Skywalker saga and will introduce new characters from a corner of the galaxy Star Wars lore has never explored.”

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that the decision to re-team with Johnson is a direct result of his stellar work on The Last Jedi. “We all loved working with Rian,” she said. “He’s a creative force, and watching him craft The Last Jedi from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career. Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy.”

A joint statement from Johnson and his longtime producing partner Ram Bergman makes it clear that the feeling’s mutual: “We had the time of our lives collaborating with Lucasfilm and Disney on The Last Jedi. Star Wars is the greatest modern mythology and we feel very lucky to have contributed to it. We can’t wait to continue with this new series of films.”

Check out the official announcement from The Star Wars Show below.