Listen To The Guardians Of The Galaxy Soundtrack The Way You Were Supposed To Aaron Puga

The success of Guardians of the GalaxyÂ was limited to the roughly $730 million it made at the box office. The soundtrack topped the charts with nothing more than some retro hits and curation from Peter Quillâ€™s mom.

Now, thanks to Marvel and Hollywood Records, youâ€™ll be able to listen to â€œAwesome Mix Vol. 1â€³ in the form in which it was meant to be enjoyed.



Thatâ€™s right! Starting on November 17, you can buy the Guardians of the GalaxyÂ soundtrack on cassette tape. (Kid, if you have questions, just go here. I donâ€™t have time for this.)

As much as I appreciated the vinyl releases of the soundtrack, this is really what weâ€™ve need the whole time. The cassette will come in packaging that looks exactly like the version we saw in the movie, complete with a hand-written track list.

â€œAwesome Mix Vol. 1 will be available in independent music stores, so you may have to do some hunting to find it. This is a limited edition, so it will only be available until supplies last or December 31.