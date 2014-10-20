How do you want to login to your Space account?

Guardians of the Galaxy

Listen To The Guardians Of The Galaxy Soundtrack The Way You Were Supposed To

October 20, 2014
Aaron Puga
The success of Guardians of the GalaxyÂ was limited to the roughly $730 million it made at the box office. The soundtrack topped the charts with nothing more than some retro hits and curation from Peter Quillâ€™s mom.

Now, thanks to Marvel and Hollywood Records, youâ€™ll be able to listen to â€œAwesome Mix Vol. 1â€³ in the form in which it was meant to be enjoyed.

Thatâ€™s right! Starting on November 17, you can buy the Guardians of the GalaxyÂ soundtrack on cassette tape. (Kid, if you have questions, just go here. I donâ€™t have time for this.)

As much as I appreciated the vinyl releases of the soundtrack, this is really what weâ€™ve need the whole time. The cassette will come in packaging that looks exactly like the version we saw in the movie, complete with a hand-written track list.

â€œAwesome Mix Vol. 1 will be available in independent music stores, so you may have to do some hunting to find it. This is a limited edition, so it will only be available until supplies last or December 31.

