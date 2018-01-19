Share This: Is Leonardo DiCaprio Playing Clint Eastwood In Quentin Tarantino’s Manson Film? Jon

Since winning his Oscar two years ago, Leonardo DiCaprio has been conspicuously absent from movie screens, but he finally returns next year in Quentin Tarantino’s still-untitled movie about the Manson family murders and/or the year they took place: 1969. When Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. broke the news of DiCaprio’s involvement, he simply described his character as “an aging actor.” Upon further consideration, he decided to share a more detailed—and revealing—overview:

“What he plays, more specifically, is an actor who had his own western show, Bounty Law, that ran on the air from 1958 to 1963. His attempt to transition to movies didn’t work out and in 1969—the film is set at the height of hippy Hollywood movement—he’s guesting on other people’s shows while contemplating going to Italy, which has become a hotbed for low-budget westerns.”

In other words, DiCaprio is playing a character in the Clint Eastwood mould. (Like this character, Eastwood found early success on a western TV series—Rawhide, to be exact—before heading to Italy to make a trilogy of legendary spaghetti westerns with director Sergio Leone.) While no other actors have officially signed on for the project, Tarantino has been courting a typically star-studded cast, which is rumoured to include Tom Cruise, Al Pacino, and Margot Robbie.

The release of this mysterious film is scheduled for August 2019, the 50th anniversary of the Tate-Labianca murders. In the meantime, check out the trailer for Tarantino’s only previous DiCaprio collaboration (Django Unchained) below.