How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

Legends Of Tomorrow Recap: The Legends Take An Accidental Family Trip To Paris

November 27, 2018
Corrina
legends-of-tomorrow-406-lead

Mondays at 9 p.m. ET

Stream 3 Seasons on Crave

Nate has been working through his daddy issues all season, but things really come to a head this week when Hank Heywood insists on auditing a Legends mission. After a tour of the Waverider goes awry (Nate, meet Charlie! Hank, meet Constantine… naked), the team’s only hope of hanging on to their jobs—which Hank believes a computer could do—is to show him a good time on a magical creature-capturing caper. Sara selects herself, Nate, and Rory to accompany Hank to 1920s Paris, a place where Hank’s idol sits ready to exert his bad influence.

If the Lost Generation had been aware of the concept of toxic masculinity, they’d have made Ernest Hemingway its poster boy. Upon hearing that the Legends are in Paris to hunt a monster, the writer takes the lead and heads to the catacombs where a Minotaur is rumoured to be lurking. Hemingway takes the first shot (his gun is longer) but manages to do nothing but enrage the creature. The only reason the gang make it out alive is thanks to Rory, who holds off the beast with his bare hands (and superpowers).

legends-of-tomorrow-406-rory

After some internal squabbling about how best to deal with the situation (Hank, like his hero, wants to use brute force while Constantine and Nate decide female Minotaur musk and a lute serenade will do the trick) the team agrees to try the less violent approach which totally works… until Hemingway blunders onto the scene. That earns him a TKO punch from Sara while Nate and his dad intervene to save the day—using Nate’s original plan to lull the creature with an actual James Taylor lullaby.

At HQ, Ava, Nora and the Time Bureau’s newest employee, Mona, have an accidental girls’ night in… locked in the Bureau’s magical creature containment facility (if you think that sounds like an uncomfortable spot, try being Ray—he spent the evening in an envelope). It looks like things are about to go very badly (especially for Mona) but then Ava and Nora begin to unpack their terrible childhoods (Nora’s demonic cult, Ava’s fake memories) and they bond, thanks to Mona’s knack for taming wild things. The happy ending sees Mona getting to keep her job and Nora getting to keep the love letter Ray wrote her. As for Nate, he gets the post-mission pizza party he’s always wanted.

 

Check out the latest episode of Legends of Tomorrow below or watch it here.

Trending
RELATED
arrow-707-recap-lead
News
Arrow Recap: Queen And Diaz Finally Face Off In The Slabside Redemption
doctor-who-1108-episode-recap
News
Doctor Who Recap: King James Brings His Bible (And Torture Box) To The W...
legends-of-tomorrow-405-recap-lead
News
Legends Of Tomorrow Recap: Tagumo Attacks!!! But The Legends Fight Back
arrow-706-recap-lead-good
News
Arrow Recap: Could Due Process Finally Come To Star City?