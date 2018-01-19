Share This: Last Jedi Director Rian Johnson Just Answered A Star Wars Question You Probably Had Crystal

It may already seem like a lifetime—or a light-year—ago, but last month’s anticipated release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi left critics and fans divided. No, seriously. For the most part, critics loved Rian Johnson’s bold, unexpected take on Episode VIII, but some Star Wars fans were upset with the way the film obliterated their hard-spun theories and reshaped old Jedi mythology. (Of course, there were also sexist fanboys who felt like the film was too feminist for their liking, but Johnson and franchise star Mark Hamill have already put them on blast.)

In response to one of the film’s most hotly debated scenes—in which (spoiler alert!) Luke Skywalker (Hamill) uses the Force to astrally project himself to the salt planet Crait to confront Kylo Ren (Adam Driver)—Johnson threw down the gauntlet, or more correctly, The Jedi Path: A Manual for Students of the Force, to explain how one can use the Force to pull off such mystical feats. Through a series of tweets, Johnson showed how Luke’s projection was an actual advanced Force technique and not just something he made up.

Honestly, the tweets speak for themselves.

See? Sacred texts may not be page-turners, but they are good for something. In this case, it looks like Luke used the Force to create a Doppelganger, or Similfuturus, of himself to distract Kylo just long enough for the Rebels to make their daring escape. And for those of you asking why Luke’s Similfuturus was actually a projection of his younger self—his hair is darker and shorter, a vision of how he looked when Kylo last saw him—the description further explains how “those who have perfected this ability can create phantoms of any person of their choosing or trick an enemy into seeing more objects, such as droids, than are actually present.”

So, there you have it: Force Doppelgangers are canon, and Johnson is not here for your Forcesplaining.