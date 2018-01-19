How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi

Last Jedi Director Rian Johnson Just Answered A Star Wars Question You Probably Had

January 19, 2018
Crystal
star wars

It may already seem like a lifetime—or a light-year—ago, but last month’s anticipated release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi left critics and fans divided. No, seriously. For the most part, critics loved Rian Johnson’s bold, unexpected take on Episode VIII, but some Star Wars fans were upset with the way the film obliterated their hard-spun theories and reshaped old Jedi mythology. (Of course, there were also sexist fanboys who felt like the film was too feminist for their liking, but Johnson and franchise star Mark Hamill have already put them on blast.)

In response to one of the film’s most hotly debated scenes—in which (spoiler alert!) Luke Skywalker (Hamill) uses the Force to astrally project himself to the salt planet Crait to confront Kylo Ren (Adam Driver)—Johnson threw down the gauntlet, or more correctly, The Jedi Path: A Manual for Students of the Force, to explain how one can use the Force to pull off such mystical feats. Through a series of tweets, Johnson showed how Luke’s projection was an actual advanced Force technique and not just something he made up.

Honestly, the tweets speak for themselves.

See? Sacred texts may not be page-turners, but they are good for something. In this case, it looks like Luke used the Force to create a Doppelganger, or Similfuturus, of himself to distract Kylo just long enough for the Rebels to make their daring escape. And for those of you asking why Luke’s Similfuturus was actually a projection of his younger self—his hair is darker and shorter, a vision of how he looked when Kylo last saw him—the description further explains how “those who have perfected this ability can create phantoms of any person of their choosing or trick an enemy into seeing more objects, such as droids, than are actually present.”

So, there you have it: Force Doppelgangers are canon, and Johnson is not here for your Forcesplaining.

Trending
RELATED
Getty Images/Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty Images
News
Zac Efron Is Serial Killer Ted Bundy In ‘Extremely Wicked’ F...
Django unchained
News
Is Leonardo DiCaprio Playing Clint Eastwood In Quentin Tarantino’s Man...
20th Century Fox/FilmMagic
News
Deadpool Wished Betty White A Happy Birthday In The Most Deadpool Way Po...
Steve Granitz/WireImage + Dave Benett/Getty Images
News
Maisie Williams Casually Put Tom Hanks On Arya’s ‘Game Of Th...
INNERSPACE CLIPS