Look Back At Season 1 Of Krypton Before The Season 2 Premiere

May 13, 2019
Jasper
Returns June 12

The second season of Krypton is arriving in just under a month, and it’s sure to be just as action-packed as the first. We just have to wait a little longer to see if Val-El (Ian McElhinney) can repair the Phantom Zone gateway and get Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe) back. Will this reverse the altered future? Also: now that Doomsday has escaped, what will this mean for Kandor?

It’s been almost a year since Season 1 ended, and we were left with more than one cliff hanger. But fear not: while we patiently wait to return to Kandor in Season 2, you can take a look back at the events of the first season to refresh your memory:

Looking back, it’s safe to say that Season 1 had its fair share of intense moments, right up until the very end. But no matter how intense a show is, bloopers are inevitable. Check out our behind-the-scenes look at the cast forgetting their lines, cracking jokes on set, and having an all-around good time:

Krypton Season 2 premieres June 12. Watch the official season trailer below.

