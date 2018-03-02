Share This: 7 Things You Need To Know About New Superhero Series Krypton Corrina

Series Premiere March 21

On a planet where everyone’s super, is anyone really super? We’re about to find out when Krypton debuts on Space later this month. The Superman spinoff is already generating a ton of buzz but in case you’ve been tied up with other pressing superhero business, we’ve got all the most important details for you. Here’s what you need to know about your new favourite series:

1. What it’s about

You probably know this much at least: Krypton is a Superman prequel set on Kal-El’s home planet two generations before his birth. The series centres on Seg-El, Supe’s grandfather who (thanks to a mysterious time-traveller from Earth) has to decide how to best save his planet and his people and their legacy from the villain of all villains.

2. Who’s behind it

A team with serious superhero and sci-fi chops. Screenwriter David S Goyer (Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, The Dark Knight trilogy) created the series and will executive produce along with Colm McCarthy (the director behind The Girl With All The Gifts and Black Mirror’s “Black Museum” episode) and Damian Kindler (Stargate SG-1, Stargate: Atlantis). Ash Vs Evil Dead’s Cameron Welsh will be the showrunner.

3. Who’s in it

Cameron Cuffe will take the lead as Seg-El (future dad of Jor-El and grandad of Kal-El, assuming he doesn’t completely screw this whole saving the planet thing up). Georgina Campbell (from this season’s dating app nightmare episode of Black Mirror) plays Kryptonian warrior, Lyta Zod. She’s also in a secret relationship with Seg. Shaun Sipos (Dark Matter) plays Adam Strange, Krypton’s guest from the future, and Blake Ritson plays Brainiac, the show’s megabad bad guy. Krypton also stars Ian McElhinney (Game of Thrones, Rogue One), and Ann Ogbomo (Wonder Woman).

4. Where the lines are drawn

Between the House of Em, the House of Vex, the House of Zod (a family you’re likely familiar with), and the House of El. In this rigid society, the House of El has a reputation for stirring the pot by speaking out against injustice. It’s landed them in Krypton’s Rankless district. It’s “the oldest, roughest part of Kandor City,” says Damian Kindler. “The upper class, when they have either broken laws or fallen out of favour, are sent to live in the Rankless district—a domed city, and it’s a tough hard-scrabble existence. In our first episode, the House of El is stripped of its rank, and the former Els are sent to live in the Rankless district.” And then there’s Brainiac, of course, whose also-known-as is The Collector of Worlds. You can probably guess what he wants.

5. What’s at stake

Just, like, the entire future of the DC universe. “Where I’m from, your grandson becomes the greatest hero of the universe,” Adam Strange tells Seg-El, in an attempt to convince him to once again make some trouble among Krypton’s elite. Set two centuries before (spoiler alert for anyone who doesn’t know what a Superman is) Krypton is actually destroyed and baby Kal-El is sent to Earth to be raised by the Kents in Smallville, Seg and Strange team up to stop Brainiac from preventing the existence of Superman by wiping out Krypton ahead of schedule.

6. Will the show span time, space, or both

BOTH. “It’s this gateway into the DC science fiction universe,” David Goyer told Entertainment Weekly. “The Phantom Zone figures into the show, which means we can delve into other times and other planets eventually, even the inclusion of Adam Strange, that should tip you off that it’s not going to just be set on Krypton.”

7. When it’s on

Krypton will air Wednesdays at 10e 7p on Space. Catch the premiere on March 21.