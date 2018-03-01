How do you want to login to your Space account?

Wonder Woman

Will Kristen Wiig Play The Villainous Cheetah In Wonder Woman 2?

March 1, 2018
Jess
cheetah

Every hero movie needs a good villain, and who better to supply that villainy than a competitive bridesmaid?

Last year, Wonder Woman took the world by storm, ensuring that all eyes and ears would be trained on the development of its sequel—which they have been. Since director Patty Jenkins has confirmed her return to write, direct, and produce Wonder Woman 2, fans have been waiting with baited breath for any snippet of film-related gossip since. Not only has the character Cheetah been confirmed as the upcoming villain, but rumours have begun to circulate that Kristien Wiig is the top choice for the role.

There have been no specific outlines for the movie or character’s plot, but maybe the DC comics’ version of Wiig’s potential role may help provide some context for what’s to come. Cheetah, or Barbara Ann Minerva as she’s otherwise known, is an archaeologist who is captured by the plant-god Urzkartaga and granted the abilities of a cheetah.

Of course, we’re wondering if the ritual used to grant Minerva her powers will show up in the film. From ingesting a combination of human blood and the berries/leaves of Urzkartaga (because of course), Cheetah was born. Since she wasn’t virgin, Cheetah’s powers became both a blessing and a curse, causing her human form pain, and her cat form blood thirsty euphoria.

The movie is set to hit theatres November 1, 2019, so until then, we’ll have to see how Cheetah (and possibly Wiig) will interact with Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman.

