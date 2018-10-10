Share This: Screenwriter Richard Wenk Knows What Director He’s Craving For Kraven Jon

To the outside world the hiring practices of Hollywood might seem a little perplexing, but upon closer scrutiny a strange logic usually reveals itself. In the case of Kraven, one of several Marvel adaptations currently in development at Sony, it’s safe to assume the studio hired screenwriter Richard Wenk in order to attract director Antoine Fuqua. After all, Wenk has written three of Fuqua’s last four features: The Equalizer, The Magnificent Seven, and The Equalizer 2.

In a recent conversation with Discussing Film, Wenk was asked if Fuqua is indeed the front-runner to direct this comic book adaptation and left little room for interpretation. “That’s an unequivocal yes,” he said. “Antoine is not just a great filmmaker and one of the top filmmakers in the business, but he’s also a friend of mine and we work very well together. So, I’ve got his ear and he’ll decide based on the script. But yes, I think I can speak for myself and Sony that that would be a coup to have Antoine step on board Kraven.”

While it’s too early to guess when—or even if—Kraven will arrive in theatres, you can hear Wenk’s thoughts on this project, The Equalizer movies, and more in the interview below.