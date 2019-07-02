Share This: Knives Out Is Basically Clue, But With Chris Evans Brittany Vincent

Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson is taking his talents in a very different direction.

You might think his next project is a sci-fi epic, or at least set in the stars. It actually has nothing to do with either one of those things. What Johnson has created is – are you ready for it? – a new version of what’s essentially Clue, with Chris Evans…and a whole mess of other celebrities.

We’re not joking. Check out this crazy lineup. It’s like The Dead Don’t Dieall over again: Katherine Langford, Daniel Craig, Lakeith Stanfield. Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Frank Oz, Riki Lindhome, Christopher Plummer, and that’s just to name a few. It’s a veritable smorgasbord of star power up in there.

But what’s it all about? Without getting into the gory details, it looks like Johnson has crafted an intriguing murder mystery “whodunit” saga that will span the investigation of an enormous (and dysfunctional) family after the passing of a novelist – murder, natch. And for interested parties, this marks the first film credit Chris Evans will have had since Avengers: Endgame – and you know you want to follow him wherever he goes, right?

The zaniness is set to go down on November 27. That means you’ve got a few months left to delve into old detective stories, see Detective Pikachu, and check out the classics before diving into Johnson’s take on the genre. You’ll need every bit of know-how you can muster if you want to solve the mystery before the stars do…like how did all these stars get packed into one movie, and can we have more of these ensemble cast films, please?