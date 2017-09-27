Sorry, Daenerys: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Reportedly Engaged

How do you want to login to your Space account?

September 27, 2017
Madeline

Getty

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie may have played a doomed duo on Game of Thrones, but that hasn’t stopped them from becoming a beautiful, flourishing couple in real life. And if a promising new report is true, Harington may have just, ahem, bent the knee to put a ring on it.

People reports that Harington and Leslie are engaged after five years of dating. The 30-year-old actors first stirred up relationship rumors in 2012, around the same time sparks flew between their GOTcounterparts, Jon Snow and Ygritte. They reportedly split after a year, but later reconciled, and finally confirmed their relationship last year.

Harington then revealed during a June appearance on The Late Late Show that he and Leslie have moved in together, saying they’re “very, very happy.” That apparently didn’t satisfy fellow guest Nicole Kidman, who asked if they were going to tie the knot. Harington laughed and answered, “I mean, it’s step by step.”

Well, it sounds like that big step has finally happened, and it’s no wonder why. While the couple tends to keep quiet about their relationship, Harington has been open in the past about their amazing love story.

In an interview this year with L’Uomo Vogue, Harington said that his and Leslie’s time shooting their scenes together in Iceland was his favorite GOT experience yet. As to why, Harington answered, “Because the country is beautiful, because the northern lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love. If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love.”

Say it with me now: “Awww.” Congrats to the happy couple!

