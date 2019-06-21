Share This: The Kingsman Prequel Has A New Name And Release Date Adina

If you were wondering what’s been going on with the upcoming Kingsman film, don’t worry—we have all the information for you right here.

As announced on Twitter, the upcoming film will be called The King’s Man, a change from the original title, Kingsman: The Great Game. Sounds simple, but on brand—we like it.

The King’s Man will be a prequel to the original and sequel and is set to take place in and around World War I. As stated on IMDb, “As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them.” So basically, the plot will focus on the origins of the spy agency.

Next year, we go back to where it all began. Meet The King’s Man, in theatres February 2020. pic.twitter.com/Ud05S4Z3pR — The King's Man (@KingsmanMovie) June 19, 2019

Since the film takes place decades before the current story line, we aren’t expecting to see our favourites, Eggsy (Taron Egerton) and Harry (Colin Firth), but that doesn’t mean an exciting cast hasn’t be announced. With up and coming actor Harris Dickinson playing the lead, the film will also feature Gemma Arterton, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, Djimon Hounsou, and Stanley Tucci.

Originally announced to be released on November 15, the release date has been pushed to February 14, 2020—the perfect Valentine’s Day date for you and your partner.

There’s a lot to look forward to in the meantime, however, as director Matthew Vaughn recently told Digital Spy that there will be a Kingsman 3 which will “finish off the Eggsy and Harry relationship.” He continued to say that they’re hoping to start production on that film by the end of 2019 or beginning of 2020. Does this mean we can expect to see both upcoming Kingsman films in 2020? Guess we’ll have to wait and see…

Until then, we recommend watching the first two Kingsman films to refresh your memory and get yourself pumped. Check out the trailers for the first and second instalments below.