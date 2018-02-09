Share This: Booyah! ‘Kim Possible’ Is Getting Rebooted As A Live-Action Movie Madeline

Call me, beep me if you wanna reach me, but only if it’s to discuss the upcoming Kim Possible reboot.

Here’s the sitch: On Wednesday (February 7), Disney announced in a tweet that casting has begun for a live-action Disney Channel original movie based on the beloved cartoon series of the early aughts.

To refresh your memory: Kim Possible premiered on the Disney Channel back in 2002 and had a stellar 87-episode run. It also spawned two animated movies: Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama and Kim Possible: A Sitch in Time. The series chronicled the adventures of a crop top-rocking teen who moonlights as a crime-fighting secret agent. Along with her sidekick Ron Stoppable and his pet naked mole-rat Rufus, she fought off super villains like Dr. Drakken and the ultra-stylish Sheago.

According to Variety, the script will be written by the series’ original creators, Mark McCorkle and Robert Schooley. In a statement, Adam Bonnett, executive vice president of original programming for Disney Channels Worldwide, said, “Mark and Bob created an enduring character and kids all over the world found a friend in her, an average girl who just happens to spend her off-school hours thwarting evil villains. Although Kim Possible ‘can do anything,’ kids and tweens found that this animated redhead was just like them.”

He’s right — Kim Possible meant a lot to young viewers who grew up watching a badass teen girl kick butt. If that spirit of empowerment bleeds into the remake, then it could inspire a whole new generation.

Last year, Christy Carlson Romano and Will Friedle — who voiced Kim and Ron, respectively — told MTV News they’d gladly reprise their roles, should Disney ever decide to revive the series. And while they may be a little too old for the live-action update, here’s hoping they can at least score sweet cameos. Now if only Christina Milian could get on board to remix the original theme song. You know the one…