News

Booyah! ‘Kim Possible’ Is Getting Rebooted As A Live-Action Movie

February 9, 2018
Madeline
kim possible

Call me, beep me if you wanna reach me, but only if it’s to discuss the upcoming Kim Possible reboot.

Here’s the sitch: On Wednesday (February 7), Disney announced in a tweet that casting has begun for a live-action Disney Channel original movie based on the beloved cartoon series of the early aughts.

To refresh your memory: Kim Possible premiered on the Disney Channel back in 2002 and had a stellar 87-episode run. It also spawned two animated movies: Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama and Kim Possible: A Sitch in Time. The series chronicled the adventures of a crop top-rocking teen who moonlights as a crime-fighting secret agent. Along with her sidekick Ron Stoppable and his pet naked mole-rat Rufus, she fought off super villains like Dr. Drakken and the ultra-stylish Sheago.

According to Variety, the script will be written by the series’ original creators, Mark McCorkle and Robert Schooley. In a statement, Adam Bonnett, executive vice president of original programming for Disney Channels Worldwide, said, “Mark and Bob created an enduring character and kids all over the world found a friend in her, an average girl who just happens to spend her off-school hours thwarting evil villains. Although Kim Possible ‘can do anything,’ kids and tweens found that this animated redhead was just like them.”

He’s right — Kim Possible meant a lot to young viewers who grew up watching a badass teen girl kick butt. If that spirit of empowerment bleeds into the remake, then it could inspire a whole new generation.

Last year, Christy Carlson Romano and Will Friedle — who voiced Kim and Ron, respectively — told MTV News they’d gladly reprise their roles, should Disney ever decide to revive the series. And while they may be a little too old for the live-action update, here’s hoping they can at least score sweet cameos. Now if only Christina Milian could get on board to remix the original theme song. You know the one…

