The Killjoys Trio Gives Us The Scoop On Dutch, D’avin And Johnny

August 16, 2018
Killjoys Season 4 is almost halfway done (where did the time go?), and so much has already happened. Dutch escaped the Green. John temporarily became a low-key sociopath. Delle Seyah Kendry finally gave birth and D’av became a dad. Typical, everyday stuff when you live in the Quad.

But before Season 4 premiered, when D’av’s son was nothing but a twinkle in his eye and Johnny and Dutch’s origin story was still a mystery, Hannah John-Kamen (Dutch), Luke Macfarlane (D’avin) and Aaron Ashmore (Johnny) gave us hints as to what we can expect from the rest of Killjoys Season 4 as well as where Season 5 may be headed.

What happens when you start dressing like Dutch in real life? How will D’av’s baby affect the trio’s dynamic? Has Johnny secretly become the most expendable Killjoy? John-Kamen, Macfarlane and Ashmore answer all that and give us a Killjoys tagline that we’re honestly surprised hasn’t popped up in any Season 4 commercials yet.

Check out all three interviews below, or watch them here.

