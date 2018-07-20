Share This: This New Season 4 Killjoys Clip Features One Couple’s Adorably Awkward Meet-Cute Corrina

Season Premiere July 20 at 10 p.m. ET Stream 2 Seasons on CraveTV

The latest Killjoys clip could be considered a mini, sci-fi When Harry Met Sally—a super awkward and totally charming look into the meeting that sparked a love story between an unlikely pair: the suave and sophisticated Pree (Thom Allison) and the sweet (but let’s be honest, a bit dumb) Gared (Gavin Fox). The Killjoys couple came about as the result of what showrunner Michelle Lovretta says was pure on-set inspiration.

“There’s a line in the second season where Gared asks Pree how he got his bar, and Gavin looked at Thom with this tinge of ‘Man, you’re the coolest guy’ hero worship that just killed me,” Lovretta told Now Magazine in a piece about the show’s pioneering representation of the LGBTQ+ community. “Boom,” says Lovretta, “an entire backstory was born.”

The new Season Four clip shows the very first interaction between the future couple, with Gared attempting flattery by making a show of being impressed with Pree’s way with cocktail garnishes. Hey, maybe lemons ARE exotic in the Quad, okay?

Check out the almost meet-cute below and tune in to the season premiere of Killjoys tonight on Space, 10e 7p.