How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

This New Season 4 Killjoys Clip Features One Couple’s Adorably Awkward Meet-Cute

July 20, 2018
Corrina
pree-gared-killjoys-lead

Season Premiere July 20 at 10 p.m. ET

Stream 2 Seasons on CraveTV

The latest Killjoys clip could be considered a mini, sci-fi When Harry Met Sally—a super awkward and totally charming look into the meeting that sparked a love story between an unlikely pair: the suave and sophisticated Pree (Thom Allison) and the sweet (but let’s be honest, a bit dumb) Gared (Gavin Fox). The Killjoys couple came about as the result of what showrunner Michelle Lovretta says was pure on-set inspiration.

“There’s a line in the second season where Gared asks Pree how he got his bar, and Gavin looked at Thom with this tinge of ‘Man, you’re the coolest guy’ hero worship that just killed me,” Lovretta told Now Magazine in a piece about the show’s pioneering representation of the LGBTQ+ community. “Boom,” says Lovretta, “an entire backstory was born.”

pree-gared-killjoys-care

The new Season Four clip shows the very first interaction between the future couple, with Gared attempting flattery by making a show of being impressed with Pree’s way with cocktail garnishes. Hey, maybe lemons ARE exotic in the Quad, okay?

Check out the almost meet-cute below and tune in to the season premiere of Killjoys tonight on Space, 10e 7p.

Trending
RELATED
wynonna-earp-301-lead
News
Wynonna Earp Recap: Welcome Back To Purgatory, Where Something’s Alway...
star-trek-season-2-promo
News
Star Trek: Discovery Kicks Off Its Season 2 Journey At Comic-Con
shark-week-lead
News
It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year: Shark Week Has Arrived
News
Here’s Why You Should Be Watching Killing Eve