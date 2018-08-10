Share This: Killjoys’ Aaron Ashmore And Luke Macfarlane Give Johnny And D’av The Roast They Deserve Space

Killjoys‘ Johnny and D’avin have some deep-rooted, sibling rivalry-related issues. The actors who bring them to life, on the other hand, are shining examples of what John and D’av could be if they were actually normal, functional adults who don’t occasionally want to kill each other. Which is why Aaron Ashmore and Luke Macfarlane were able to tease each other about D’avin’s perpetual third wheel status, Johnny’s eyeliner phase, and D’avin and Johnny’s romantic incompetence and come away from it all with no hard feelings.

We caught up with Ashmore and Macfarlane a couple weeks ago, when Killjoys Season 4 hadn’t premiered and Johnny was still un-Hullenized. But the fear of leaking spoilers didn’t stop the two from hypothesising about John and D’av’s potential futures.

What should D’avin’s autobiography be called? What will Johnny do with himself if peace finally comes to The Quad? What and where would D’av be if he didn’t team up with Dutch and Johnny (other than shirtless). And what’s this we hear about a nude scene? Season 5’s going to be one hell of a ride.

Check out Part 1 and Part 2 of our interview below or watch them here.