Behold The Creepy-Crawly Motion Poster For The Final Season Of Killjoys Space

Space revealed today key art for the fifth and final season of its most-watched original series, Killjoys, premiering Friday, July 19 at 10 p.m. ET, day and date with Syfy in the U.S. The key art, available for download here, teases the current state of the Quad – controlled by an evil alien force, led by The Lady. For a peek at the high-octane in this 10-episode final season, watch the previously released trailers here and here.

The new season of Killjoys will also be available On Demand via set-top box, the Space app, and on space.ca. Seasons 1- 4 of Killjoys are streaming now exclusively on Crave.

Following the shocking Season 4 cliff-hanger, the final season kicks off after the Killjoys, with Aneela’s (Hannah John-Kamen, Ant Man and the Wasp) help, succeeded in killing the Green, the repository of living memories through which the Hullen lived eternally. But instead of helping Aneela escape it, they lead The Lady (Alanna Bale, (Cardinal) into their world. Here, she harnesses her ability to control their memories in hopes of finding Jaq (Jaeden Noel, The Expanse), the Hullen heir.

Returning for the final battle are our lead trio of bounty hunters with Hannah John-Kamen joined by her co-stars including Canadian Screen Award nominee for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series Aaron Ashmore (Cardinal) as John Jaqobis, and Luke MacFarlane (The Night Shift) as D’avin Jaqobis. Season 5 also sees the return of fan-favourites Thom Allison (Kim’s Convenience) as Pree; Sean Baek (The Art of More) as Fancy; Rob Stewart (The Hot Zone) as Khlyen; Patrick Garrow (Pure) as Turin; Kelly McCormack (Defiance) as Zeph; and Mayko Nguyen (Hudson & Rex) as Delle Seyah.

In the season opener, “Run, Yala, Run” (Friday, July 19 at 10 p.m. ET) Dutch wakes up and realizes that The Lady has put Westerley under a collective delusion. With no memory comes a new reality. Dutch struggles to find a way to wake up her gang before it’s too late. But before she can, a new Killjoy comes into town looking for Jaq.